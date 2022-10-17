In a massive development on Monday, the BJP announced that Murji Patel will withdraw his candidature for the bypoll to the Andheri East Assembly election.

This came in the wake of several leaders across party lines putting forth the demand that Rutuja Latke of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction should be elected unopposed owing to the fact that this seat fell vacant after the demise of her husband Ramesh.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule attributed his party's decision to the state's political culture whereby parties refrain from fielding a candidate if a relative of an MLA or MP who has passed away contests the bypoll.

Addressing a press briefing, Bawankule remarked, "Our central leadership and the Maharashtra leadership announced that his candidature will be withdrawn. Murji Patel won't contest as an Independent. He won't go against the party's decision. We would have won by fighting the battle for 51 per cent votes. All our preparations are done and we are on the battlefield. We were going to get a certain amount of votes in each ward. Under the leadership of our Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar and Devendra Fadnavis, we were 100 per cent going to win this election. But there are precedents. There is only one year left for the elections."

Andheri East bypoll

Amid the tussle between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray for control of Shiv Sena, the Election Commission announced the bypoll to the Andheri East Assembly seat. This was seen as the first occasion when Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and the Eknath Shinde-BJP combine would contest against each other at the Assembly level since the collapse of the MVA government.

This Assembly seat fell vacant in May after the untimely demise of Shiv Sena's Ramesh Latke who has been winning here since 2014. While the election will be held on November 3, the counting of votes is scheduled for November 6.

A day earlier, Raj Thackeray appealed to Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to not put up a candidate against Rutuja Latke.

Echoing this view, Eknath Shinde camp MLA Pratap Sarnaik observed, "When a public representative passes away, it is a custom to ensure that his family member is elected unopposed. MNS chief Raj Thackeray has also expressed his view in a letter that an unopposed election should take place. NCP, Congress and other parties have taken the same stance. In our alliance, this seat has gone to BJP. But as the CM, you should try to ensure an unopposed election by talking to senior BJP leaders".