'BJP Won't Stake Claim To Form Government In MP,' Says Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday stated that the BJP will not stake claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh.

Answering questions over the possibility of the Kamal Nath-led Congress Government not completing its term, Tomar told reporters in Bhopal that, "The BJP is not going to stake claim to form the government."

In reply to a question, Tomar said, "Any action regarding the resignation of MLAs will be based on the discretion of the Governor and the Assembly Speaker."

Scindia joins BJP

A day after quitting the grand old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of party's national president JP Nadda. As Scindia joined the saffron party after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also attacked the Congress party for not serving the people. While inducting him, Nadda recalled the contribution of Rajmata Scindia in the formation of Jana Sangh.

MP Assembly current scenario

With the current halfway-mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, would being down the halfway mark to 103. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations.

Scindia resigns from Congress

Earlier on March 10, the former Member of Parliament from the Guna Lok Sabha seat had formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP chief Amit Shah.

