'BJP Won’t Let This Jungle Raj Continue': Shivraj Singh Chouhan In Midnapore Rally

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday targeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal. Chouhan said that the TMC stands for "Terror, Murder, and Corruption." He reiterated that the TMC goons will be punished after the BJP will make the government in Bengal on May 2. He added that the BJP will not let this "Gunda raj" continue in the state.

Taking a swipe at TMC Supremo, Chouhan said, "Mamata Banerjee used to talk about Maa (mother), Maati (Earth) and Maanush (human). But, you humiliated the mother with your deeds and you are not even ashamed of it. You have killed people and painted the soil with blood. We assumed that 'Didi' means the ideal of motherhood, but Mamata Banerjee has become ruthless." He opined, "To me, 'D' of Didi means Dictator, which she is. 'I' is being Insensitive towards people, 'D' means Deed of spreading fear & 'I' means an Incompetent CM. In 1906, the British divided West Bengal and now you've divided Sonar Bangla into Hindus and Muslims: Madhya Pradesh CM in Midnapore."

Earlier in the morning, Shivraj Chouhan addressed a rally in the Moyna constituency to support the BJP candidate and former cricketer Ashok Dinda, he wrote on Twitter, "In Moyna Assembly Constituency of West Bengal @ BJP4Bengal, I express my gratitude for the immense affection and intimacy received from the public in the meeting organized in support of Shri Ashok Dinda ji. With your support, the resolve to serve the people and progress of the state has been strengthened further."

Elections are to be held in West Bengal in 8 phases, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 2. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state.

(with inputs from ANI)