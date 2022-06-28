Amidst the possibility of a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly this week, the BJP is in a "wait-and-watch" mode for the Maha Vikas Aghadi to declare that they don't have the numbers. According to BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, the party is in no hurry to prove the majority, even as the ruling Shiv Sena continues to crumble.

On the saffron party's next move in light of the ongoing crisis, Mungantiwar said, "We had clarified yesterday as well that we will hold another core team meeting in the days to come, keeping in mind its necessity - if any. We will deliberate and make a decision."

On speculations that floor test may take place this week, he said, "BJP doesn't need to prove the majority as of now. We are waiting for MVA to declare that they don't have the numbers."

As many as 39 Shiv Sena MLAs have withdrawn their support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government thereby reducing it to a minority. At present, there are at least 39 Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party MLAs, and 7 Independents in the rebel camp, led by senior leader Eknath Shinde.

Earlier today, rebel MLA Sada Sarvankar told Republic TV that an alliance had been stitched between the Eknath Shinde camp and the BJP, and that Shinde is expected to meet the Maharashtra Governor soon. The minister will be flying out of Guwahati with a letter demanding a floor test, Sarvankar said.

On being asked if the rebel MLAs will topple the MVA government and stitch an alliance with the BJP he said, "We had been demanding for an alliance with the BJP only to Uddhav Thackeray. We don't want to go with the NCP or Congress, they tried to finish our party. That was our demand."

'BJP plans to divide India,' claims Sanjay Raut

Earlier today, Sanjay Raut took to the Saamna editorial and lambasted the rebel MLAs holed up in Guwahati for seeking an alliance with BJP which it claimed had "a sinister plan to divide Maharashtra into three parts." Reiterating the allegation that BJP was instrumental in engineering the rebellion within the Sena, he cited Union Minister Raosaheb Danve's statement in Jalna on June 26.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "BJP leaders in Delhi have formulated a dangerous strategy to divide Maharashtra into three parts. BJP leaders in Karnataka have revealed the plot to divide Maharashtra into three parts, separate Mumbai, and destroy the entire Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. What do the strong pro-Hindutva and pro-Maharashtra persons have to say about this? These people are taking guidance from the leaders of the same BJP which is continuously attacking Maharashtra."