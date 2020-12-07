BJP Worker Dies After Clash With Police, Party Demands President's Rule In West Bengal

In the violent clash between protesting BJP workers and the West Bengal police on Monday in Siliguri, a karyakata of the saffron party has succumbed to the injuries he sustained, the party alleged. BYJM President Tejasvi Surya, who is leading the 'Uttarkanya Abhijan', has claimed that the party worker identified as Ulen Roy, sustained splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that the police threw. The BJP has also claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is resorting to force as she fears losing the upcoming Assembly Elections. The party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has demanded imposition of President's Rule in Bengal owing to the deteriorating law & order situation.

Speaking to media on Monday after the violent clash, Vijayvargiya said, "The BJP demonstrated peacefully, but the TMC government has resorted to violence. This is death of the democracy. In a peaceful march, wherein women also participated, to lathicharge on them and shoot tear gas shells and bombs, we have photos and videos of the police pelting stones, is this expected? We will not sit quietly until we unearth Mamata's government. More than 125 workers of the BJP have laid down their lives, we will also not sit patiently until we overthrow this government."

"I am informed by our local karyakartas that Sri Ulen Roy, a senior BJP karyakarta, has succumbed to splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that Mamata’s police threw. This is murder. Nothing less. We are very angry. We will never forgive you Mamata Di," Tejasvi Surya tweeted on Monday.

The protested labelled 'Uttarkanya Abhijan' - called by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) - alleges that the TMC-led state government has not fulfilled its promises made to the people of north Bengal and benefits of the welfare schemes launched by the ruling dispensation has failed to reach the common man. The protest march also witnessed the participation of BYJM President Tejasvi Surya and BJP's Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh. The state BJP chief has accused by the local administration of setting up "a virtual island in Siliguri town by putting up multiple barricades in places to foil a democratic movement."

'Many BJP workers injured'

Meanwhile, Tejasvi Surya has alleged that many BJP workers were injured during the 'peaceful protest'. The state's BJP faction has also shared images of injured protestors and the use of force by police to halt the protests on Twitter. "Many BJP workers injured during their peaceful protest. Democracy being murdered in West Bengal," ANI quoted Tejasvi Surya.

"The Indian people call for a youth front #UttarKanyaCholo Mamata's police brutally tortured BJP workers in a peaceful democratic movement during the campaign. Fearing defeat, Mamata Banerjee is using police to stop BJP workers! BJP cannot be stopped, it will not go away," the party tweeted in Bengali.

In the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly Elections, the two factions have been locking horns frequently resulting in an increase in the number of violent incidents in the states. The deteriorating law and order situation has also witnessed an intervention from the Governor. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress government is distancing itself from rule of law and the governance in the state is "getting away" from the path of the Constitution. "I am deeply disturbed, concerned, worried and pained that the governance in West Bengal is getting away from the path of the Constitution," he told reporters after paying tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

