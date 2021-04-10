BJP Worker Shot Dead At Cooch Behar In West Bengal; Party Leader Alleges TMC Involvement

Amid phase four of the West Bengal Assembly elections, a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) worker has been shot dead in the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar on Saturday. The Election Commission (EC) has taken note of the incident and sought a report from the district police. Several allegations have been levelled against the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

BJP's West Bengal Incharge Kailash Vijayvargiya reacted to the incident and said, "The Sitalkuchi area is filled with Bangladeshi smugglers and TMC leaders. They never let the opposition do their work in the area. Once my public meeting was also cancelled there, they did not even provide a mic. There is so much terror in the area that nobody had even come to attend my public meeting. This is the reality of TMC. We want to end the politics of violence in Bengal.

BJP's Cooch Behar MP Nitish Pramanik said, "TMC believes in Bombs and guns, When party president, MPs are being attacked, you can imagine how safe a common man will be."

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly also reacted to the state of political violence in the state, and said, "The situation has been here like this for quite some time. The sitting Chief Minister has been using such provocative dialogues in all her rallies. She herself cannot calm down. So many people have died. If the CM is like this, what will happen to the state."

West Bengal Assembly Election

As phase four of the West Bengal Elections begin, some of the key constituencies are Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, and nine in Cooch Behar.

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, and, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent. Apart from phase four which started today, Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Image : PTI/Representative Image