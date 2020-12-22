BJP Worker Shot Dead In West Bengal's 24 North Parganas, Family Alleges TMC Hand

Another case of alleged 'political killing' came to the fore in West Bengal after a BJP worker was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in the state's 24 North Parganas. The incident occurred when men mounted on motorcycles unleashed 5 bullets at Ashok Sarkar in broad daylight. Sarkar could not survive his injuries. The deceased leader's family has alleged TMC's hand in the incident.

The incident in the poll-bound state comes minutes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that political murders in the state were declining. "The Home Minister should have kept the right facts. The Home Minister does not pay attention to the figures of his own government. He has been talking about the law and order situation claiming that there is violence across the state. He calls suicides or deaths due to personal enmity 'political murder'. Political murder figures have come down. BJP's allegations are wrong and it does politics in family matters," said Mamata Banerjee.

Notably, this is the second attack on the saffron party's cadre in the month of December which follows the shocking attack on BJP workers hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Midnapore. During his 2-day visit to the state, the Home Minister had challenged the TMC supremo remarking that the saffron party would respond to the TMC's political violence in 'democratic ways' by defeating them in the 2021 assembly elections. He had also stated that the more the TMC attacked the BJP, the more strongly it would emerge victorious. Around 130 workers of the BJP have lost their lives under the TMC rule in the past 2 years, as per Shah.

"The more we create an atmosphere of such violence, the more BJP will work hard to strengthen itself in Bengal. BJP workers have decided that we will respond to violence in democratic ways. We will show this government by defeating in the upcoming elections in Bengal," he said.

