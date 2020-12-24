BJP Worker Thrashed By PDP General Secy Surinder Choudhary Post Victory Rally In Nowshera

In a shocking incident, PDP general secretary and former MLC Surinder Kumar Choudhary and some party workers allegedly thrashed a BJP worker in Nowshera. This incident took place when Chowdhury barged into the BJP member's shop after taking part in the victory rally of the PDP candidate who won the District Development Council election seat in Nowshera. Republic TV has accessed the CCTV footage of the thrashing by the PDP leader.

The BJP worker was subsequently admitted to a hospital where is presently recuperating. BJP leaders are expected to approach the state police for the registration of an FIR. Nowshera, which is the home constituency of J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, witnessed PDP's Manohar Singh trouncing the BJP candidate by a margin of 2904 votes.

Gupkar alliance bags maximum seats

The DDC election was conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with a voter turnout of 51.42%. It was the first big election held after the revocation of J&K's special status. Requisite amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act 1989 and J&K Panchayati Raj Rules 1996 enabled the setting up of District Development Councils. The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which were headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Alliance emerged as the single-largest coalition by winning 110 seats. Its constituents- NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M) and JKPM bagged 67, 27, 8, 5 and three seats respectively. After winning 26 seats in the DDC election, Congress too has decided to support the opposition alliance. On the other hand, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party with 75 seats. However, the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) could not make a substantive impact gaining only 12 seats. Independents too made a major dent with 50 seats.

