BJP Workers Allegedly Attacked By TMC Goons After Union Min Smriti Irani's Rally In Howrah

In yet another incident of political violence, BJP workers were allegedly attacked by TMC goons on Sunday evening after the party's rally in Howrah where Union Minister Smriti Irani addressed the party workers ahead of the Assembly Elections. As per reports, after the rally ended TMC goons attacked BJP workers sparking off a scuffle between the two political factions. The BJP rally on Sunday was supposed to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who called off his Bengal visit in light of the IED blast near Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening.

According to reports, 4 BJP workers have been critically injured in the attack and have been rushed to the PG Hospital in Howrah where they are undergoing treatment. This is not the first time that the BJP has alleged an attack by TMC during its rallies. Earlier, the saffron party's massive rally in Midnapore which saw the presence of ex-TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari was also attacked. In the run-up to the West Bengal assembly elections, cases of political violence have constantly risen in the state highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The BJP has also demanded imposition of President's Rule in the state to ensure free and fair elections.

READ | Amit Shah Claims 'Mamata Didi Will Be Left Alone In Trinamool' Amid 'TMC Inrush' Into BJP

Speaking to Republic TV on Sunday evening after the attack, BJP MP Arun Singh said, "During our rally, our workers are attacked by TMC goons and the police officials are just standing by doing nothing. So after repeated attacks, one retorts back and it looks like the other side is also engaging in attack. In Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has developed this culture that wherever people go, they are attacked."

READ | Smriti Irani Slams Mamata Banerjee's 'insult' To Jai Shri Ram; Accuses TMC Of Divide-rule

5 ex-TMC MLAs join BJP

On Saturday, 5 ex-Trinamool leaders joined the BJP in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi. The 5 leaders - Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti, and Rudranil Ghosh who recently left Trinamool, met Shah in Delhi accompanied by BJP leaders Kailash Vijayawargiya and Dilip Ghosh, after Shah postponed his 2-day visit to West Bengal. After their entry, Suvendu Adhikari said that by February 28, 'no one will be left in TMC'.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign. Later Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father has been removed from his party post. While sports minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has 'retired' from politics, Rajib Banerjee has joined BJP.

READ | RJD To Join Hands With TMC To Contest West Bengal Assembly Elections Together?

READ | After Joining BJP, Rajib Banerjee Says WB Wants 'Sonar Bangla'; Suvendu Makes Huge Claim