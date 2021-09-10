BJP Worker's Body Returned To Kin 4 Months After His Death In Bengal Post-poll Violence

After the body of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Abhijit Sarkar was handed over to his family following a long wait of four months, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh along with other party leaders paid their respects to Sarkar on Thursday. Abhijit Sarkar who has been a sincere party worker was allegedly killed in the post-poll violence in West Bengal in the month of May.

Bengal BJP chief Ghosh further spoke about the delay in handing over of the body and accused the Mamata Banerjee-led state government of being corrupted and also alleged that they were removing the evidence which caused a delay in the postmortem of post-poll violence victims.

Earlier, several BJP party workers were seen during the overall cremation process starting from receiving the body. However, a scuffle was witnessed between the party workers and the police offices engaged in releasing the body. Even, a BJP worker Devdutta Maji reportedly slapped a home guard at the entry point of the hospital. Later, the BJP accused the police of misguiding the family and delaying the cremation.

Speaking on Maji's act, the BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh came to his defence and said he did not do anything wrong in slapping the home guard. Meanwhile, Sarkar's cremation took place in Kalighat. Earlier, the body was taken to the BJP state headquarters in Central Kolkata where party leaders and workers paid their tributes, and then was taken to his home.

The killing of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in post-poll violence

Major chaos was witnessed in West Bengal in the month of May when the assembly election results were announced. Reportedly, Abhijit Sarkar was killed during this time in the Narkeldanga area of West Bengal by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. He strangled to death with a cable wire. The incident enraged the BJP leaders and workers and a violent clash was witnessed throughout the state. Later, his family filed several petitions for investigation in the matter after which seven people were arrested by the Kolkata Police. A DNA test was ordered for Sarkar by the Calcutta High Court. Later, the court handed over the cases of post-poll violence to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(With agency inputs)

Image: PTI