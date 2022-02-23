BJP Workers Burn Nawab Malik Effigies In Mumbai After ED Arrests Maharashtra Minister

After NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, several BJP workers on Wednesday, February 23, protested and burned effigies of Malik in Mumbai's Andheri West area.

This comes ahead of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's press conference on the matter. The protest simultaneously takes place at a time when Malik has been produced at the PMLA court in Mumbai.

#BREAKING | BJP workers protest & burn the effigy of Nawab Malik after his arrest in the PMLA case over the D-gang property case. Stay tuned for all the #BREAKING developments: https://t.co/O0PMqiYLDQ pic.twitter.com/ul4HIIJmLX — Republic (@republic) February 23, 2022

Earlier in the day, BJP leader and the party's Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil opined that Malik should resign as a minister. Moreover, he also claimed that there are many more ministers who had resigned. Patil also slammed the Maharashtra government and questioned the way it is ruling the state.

ED arrests Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik's arrest comes after the filing of a case and raids carried out by ED on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, linked to illegal property deals. Sources informed that Malik has been arrested on grounds of alleged hawala links and claimed that he was not cooperating with the probe and that there are certain financial transactions of the Minister that ED believes has 'hawala links'. The agency was recording Malik's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Meanwhile, NCP president Sharad Pawar held an emergency meeting to discuss the current situation.

Amid Nawab Malik's arrest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has phoned Sharad Pawar. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the arrest and alleged BJP of using agencies whenever it gets "scared".

He further said that the BJP can do anything and defame anyone with fake charges. "Whenever BJP is scared, it uses such agencies to defame and jail others by imposing fake charges", Yadav said.