BJP Workers Call For Massive Protest Over Attack On Party Worker In Kanyakumari

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre Radhakrishnan of the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu was allegedly attacked by Popular Front of India (PFI) workers on Monday. Following this, BJP cadres have now called for massive protests over the attack on the BJP member in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu BJP cadres have announced a massive protest on Tuesday citing law-and-order malfunction in the state. Renuka the wife of the victim told reporters that earlier their families had a massive fight, and disagreements with local PFI cadres. She also alleged that the attack has happened due to the previous fights and arguments that took place between her husband and two of the PFI cadres.

Meanwhile, an alleged role of a PFI worker is also coming to light with respect to the attack that happened on the BJP cadre in Tamil Nadu on Monday. As per the sources, one accused named Shahul Hameed has been arrested by the Kanyakumari district officials in this case.

BJP cadre Radhakrishnan with his wife Renuka was attacked by a four-member gang on two motorcycles that intercepted them when they passed through Thingalnagar in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu on their bike. The mob attacked them with iron rods. Radhakrishnan sustained severe injuries and fractures in his legs and hands in the attack. The gang attacked his wife too, besides issuing threats to their lives. Hearing their cries, people nearby rushed and took them to a private hospital. However, the four-member gang fled the scene.

RSS leader killed in Kerala

Recently, in the RSS worker Sanjith's death case, Kerala police arrested an accused allegedly from the Popular Front of India (PFI) in relation to the murder case. The accused was absconding for the last five months and has been identified as Darussalam Bawa, a 56-year-old retired Kerala government lower primary school teacher.

According to the police officials, Bawa was involved in the conspiracy to kill RSS worker Sanjith and had taken part in several meetings regarding the plot to kill Sanjith. They further added that Bawa was picked up from the Thrissur Bus stand in Kerala. Notably, an Imam of a mosque was also involved in this murder case. However, he has not yet been caught.

This comes following the Kerala High Court order on 5 May that rejected a plea seeking a CBI probe into the killing of an RSS worker who was murdered in November last year in the Palakkad district of the state.