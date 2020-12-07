BJP Workers Clash With Bengal Police In Siliguri, Party Alleges 'democracy Being Murdered'

Marching towards North Bengal to gherao the Development Ministry, BJP workers clashed with the police on Monday in Siliguri. In a bid to stop the protest by BJP workers, the police shelled tear gas and also resorted to lathi-charge. The BJP has claimed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is resorting to force as she fears losing the upcoming Assembly Elections.

The protested labelled 'Uttarkanya Abhijan' - called by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) - alleges that the TMC-led state government has not fulfilled its promises made to the people of north Bengal and benefits of the welfare schemes launched by the ruling dispensation has failed to reach the common man. The protest march also witnessed the participation of BYJM President Tejasvi Surya and BJP's Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh. The state BJP chief has accused by the local administration of setting up "a virtual island in Siliguri town by putting up multiple barricades in places to foil a democratic movement."

READ | West Bengal Governor Slams Mamata Banerjee's Govt; Says State Is 'virtually On Fire'

'Many BJP workers injured'

Meanwhile, Tejasvi Surya has alleged that many BJP workers were injured during the 'peaceful protest'. The state's BJP faction has also shared images of injured protestors and the use of force by police to halt the protests on Twitter. "Many BJP workers injured during their peaceful protest. Democracy being murdered in West Bengal," ANI quoted Tejasvi Surya.

"The Indian people call for a youth front #UttarKanyaCholo Mamata's police brutally tortured BJP workers in a peaceful democratic movement during the campaign. Fearing defeat, Mamata Banerjee is using police to stop BJP workers! BJP cannot be stopped, it will not go away," the party tweeted in Bengali.

On Saturday, BJP workers had clashed with TMC supporters in the Paschim Barddhaman district leaving several people injured. The two factions engaged in violent clashes as they hurled petrol bombs at each other until the police intervened. The saffron party alleged that TMC supporters first beat up its cadre, which was downright rejected by the TMC. In the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly Elections, the two factions have been locking horns frequently resulting in an increase in the number of violent incidents in the states.

READ | West Bengal BJP's Dilip Ghosh Invites TMC Cadres To Join Party; Assures Them 'due Respect'

The deteriorating law and order situation has also witnessed an intervention from the Governor. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress government is distancing itself from rule of law and the governance in the state is "getting away" from the path of the Constitution. "I am deeply disturbed, concerned, worried and pained that the governance in West Bengal is getting away from the path of the Constitution," he told reporters after paying tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

READ | BJP Opens Doors For Suvendu Adhikari After His Resignation As West Bengal Cabinet Minister

READ | On Road To West Bengal Polls, BJP's Vijayvargiya Eyes 'CAA Implementation From January'