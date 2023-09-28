BJP Worker’s Mother Dies After Alleged Attack By TMC Workers; Accused Arrested

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker’s mother (Kanan Roy) succumbed to her injuries that she suffered during an alleged attack by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in West Bengal’s Gaighata on Wednesday, September 28. The accused identified as Samir Mallik has been arrested. The deceased’s family alleged that they supported the BJP and due to political “enmity”, the killing was done.

The West Bengal BJP worker’s mother was allegedly protesting against drinking alcohol in the state.

Villagers surround TMC youth leader’s residence

Meanwhile, the villagers surrounded the house of the leader named Nirupam Roy alleging that the district Trinamool youth leader had a hand in the murder. They demanded the arrest of Roy. Gaighata police rushed to the spot to control the situation. The protestors have further claimed that the youngster is trying to “influence the area as a youth trinamool leader.”

“We supported the BJP and due to political enmity, Samir Mallik killed Kanan Roy. He got orders from TMC's Bongon organisational district youth president Nirupam Roy,” said the deceased's family.

Locals claimed that Samir Mallik was behaving badly in the area. ''When we protested, Samir climbed on top of Kanan Devi. She was hit on the head. When Kanan Devi was rescued and taken to the hospital, the doctor declared her dead.''

The deceased’s son Jayant Roy claimed that the TMC did this to them because they support the BJP.