BJP Workers Protest Against Congress In Odisha Over Insulting Remarks On Droupadi Murmu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, on Thursday, protested against Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar's remarks against National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu. Massive demonstrations were reported in several parts of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar.

The protests were staged at different places across the state including NDA’s presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu’s village Rairangpur in Baripada. Effigies of Rahul Gandhi and Kumar were also burnt for 'insulting' Odisha, women, tribals and Dalits.

'Droupadi Murmu represents evil philosophy of India': Ajoy Kumar

Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar, on Wednesday, said that Droupadi Murmu represents an "evil philosophy of India". He also stated that Murmu should not be made a symbol of Adivasis.

Speaking to the media, Kumar had said, "It is not about Droupadi Murmu. It is not about an individual. It is not comparing two candidates. Yashwant Sinha is also a very good candidate. Droupadi Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. So, we should not make Droupadi Murmu Ji a symbol of Adivasis."

The Congress leader added, "You had Mr Kovind- the existing President. You tell me, Mr Kovind is the President and Hathras has happened. Has he said a word? Continuous atrocities on Scheduled Castes are happening all over India and the condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse. So creating symbols and fooling the people of India is what the Modi government is up to. So, this is a fight for the soul of the nation and all like-minded parties should vote for Yashwant Sinha."

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, on Wednesday, slammed Congress and sought an apology from the party for its leader's derogatory remark.

"They are having trouble because a person from the tribal section has been nominated for the president's post. Congress should apologise to the country for such statements," Munda said.