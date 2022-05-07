BJP Workers Protest Against Mamata Govt Over Killing Of Party Leader; Demand CBI Probe

The BJP workers staged protests in Kolkata against the killing of the party's BJYM leader Arjun Chowrasia and also demanded a CBI probe and action against the accused. In a shocking development on May 6, Arjun Chowrasia, the committee leader of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Kashipur, was found hanging at an abandoned railway quarter in Chitpore, Kolkata.

According to ANI, the protestors demanded CBI probe into the matter and strict action against perpetrators.

Kolkata, West Bengal | BJP workers hold protest against state government in the wake of the death of BJYM leader Arjun Chowrasia who was found dead in Kashipur, WB earlier today. "We demand CBI probe and strict action perpetrators," they say pic.twitter.com/Kjcdlhuzj1 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

BJP leader hacked to death in Kolkata; Family assaulted

Following the killing of the BJP leader Arjun Chowrasia, Home Minister Amit Shah visited his family. Post the visit, he told media that the family members of the victim including the grandmother were also assaulted.

"We will file a court case in the matter and also demand a CBI enquiry. I met the family of the kin of the BJP leader. They are in complete anguish and dismay. The grandmother and other family members of the victim were also assaulted and Chowrasia's dead body was snatched away from the family. The Home Ministry has also taken note of the incident. A report has been summoned by the ministry from the state government," said Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the day, the BJP workers and West Bengal police engaged in a major faceoff with the BJP accusing TMC of orchestrating the killing and demanding a thorough probe.

Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the TMC government of being unsympathetic towards the people of WB and added a sincere and diligent worker of the party was killed in the state, and his only fault was that he belonged to the opposition party.

Bhatia also questioned why there was no security provided to Chowrasia when he had been receiving threats since the elections. Another BJP leader Rahul Sinha directly accused the TMC of killing the BJP leader in an attempt to disrupt Amit Shah's visit to Kolkata.

“Not just the lower level, but upper-level people from TMC are involved. All celebration events of Amit Shah have been cancelled. Strict action should be taken on the accused,” he said, while also calling on the people to severely raise action against such political killings.

IMAGE: REPUBLICWORLD / ANI