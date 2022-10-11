BJP Workers Show Slippers, Raise 'Chor' Slogans After TMC MLA's Arrest In SSC Scam Case

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the SSC recruitment scam case, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Tuesday, October 11, showed slippers and raised 'Chor Chor' slogans as the former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education was brought to the Bankshall Court in Kolkata.

Until October 10, the Supreme Court had given Bhattacharya protection from arrest in the case registered by the CBI. Sources informed that he was taken into ED custody after being questioned overnight as he was not cooperating with the probe. He was later produced before the court. With this, yet another arrest in the case, the TMC is currently left red-faced.

Former Minister and TMC MLA, Partha Chatterjee is currently behind bars in connection with the case. A special PMLA court rejected his bail plea on September 28, taking into account the 'gravity and seriousness' of the offence and extended his custody till October 31.

SSC recruitment scam case

Senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when he was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 26 and May 18. He was arrested by the ED on July 23 after the probe agency conducted raids at his Kolkata residence and seized Rs 20 crore in cash from his aide Arpita Mukherjee's residence.

A few days after his arrest, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sacked Chatterjee from the Cabinet and also removed him from all party posts. On September 19, the ED filed a 172-page chargesheet before the PMLA court at the Bankshall Court against Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee and six companies. The ED claimed that approximately Rs.100 crore was recovered in the form of cash and assets of Arpita Mukherjee and submitted that the amount could go up to Rs.150 crore.

Image: ANI