BJP Workers Stage Protest Against Sanjay Raut, Seek FIR Over His Shivaji Remarks

BJP workers on Thursday held a protest before the Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over his remarks regarding Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The protesters filed a complaint against Sanjay Raut and sought action against him. Raut had also commented against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi but withdrew it on Thursday. Former MNS leader Ram Kadam who is now in the BJP, slammed Raut over his remarks on Udayanraje Bhosale.

"Shiv Sena has been doing politics for 50 years in Maharashtra by taking the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. To grab power in the state, they abandoned Hindutva, they later lost their affection towards Veer Savarkar, and now they have also lost the love of Shivaji Maharaj," Kadam told the media. "We strongly condemn Raut's remarks. Shivaji Maharaj is like a God to us and our sentiments have been hurt. We demand that an FIR be filed against Raut and he should be arrested immediately. He should take back his statements and apologise," the BJP leader added.

Sanjay Raut sparked a controversy by asking Bhosale to prove that he is a descendant of king Shivaji.

Sanjay Raut questions Bhosale's lineage

Amid the heated debate on a BJP leader's book calling PM Modi today's Shivaji, the Shiv Sena MP on Wednesday said that Udayanraje Bhosale should bring evidence of being Shivaji's descendant. He further asserted that no one has ownership rights over the Maratha warrior king. He added that one did not ask God if he needed to worship him.

"He should bring proof that he is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Shivaji Maharaj is considered as God and one does not go to God and tell him before worshipping him. No one has the ownership rights over Shivaji Maharaj," Sanjay Raut said, in an interview.

BJP attacks Raut over remark on Indira Gandhi

Ram Kadam mentioned Raut's comment on Indira Gandhi that she used to meet underworld don, Karim Lala and questioned why the Congress leaders had not immediately reacted to remarks of the Shiv Sena MP.

"The question is where are Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and why are they tolerating such insults to Indira Gandhi. There are lakhs of Congress members in India, should they tolerate such insults just to remain in power?" he asked.

Sanjay Raut on Thursday withdrew his remarks that Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala after the Congress leaders raised objections. The entire controversy began when BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal released a book 'Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi'. On facing severe criticism by Sena, NCP, Congress and with BJP senior leaders distancing from the book, BJP subsequently, withdrew the book.

(With inputs from ANI)