BJP workers tried to attack me in UP’s Jalalpur, claims Sanjay Singh

Lucknow, Oct 11 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday claimed that BJP workers tried to attack him in Ambedkar Nagar’s Jalalpur and threw black ink on the national flag.

The leader demanded action by police and an apology from CM Yogi Adityanath, saying it was his party worker who insulted the Tricolour.

However, police were not available for comments.

Sanjay Singh in a Hindi tweet said when he reached Jalalpur to hold a meeting, BJP workers showed him black flags.

"But Adityanathji sent more people as the BJP is very weak and afraid of AAP, due to which it was involved in such a cowardice," Singh added.

"This is the reality of the BJP. They show black flags in front of the 'Tiranga’ (Tricolour). Why BJPites hate the ‘Tiranga’," he asked in a separate tweet.

He alleged that black ink was thrown on the national flag.

"Adityanathji, apologise to the people of the country. Your worker has thrown black ink on the Tricolour, the pride of India. Attack me but don't insult the Tricolour. The Tricolour is being insulted and your police remain a mute spectator," he said.

Singh said he does not mind protests against him as his party believes in democracy but will not tolerate throwing of blank ink on the national flag.

"We believe in democracy. We believe in the constitution of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Everyone has the right to protest in democracy and I have no objection to it. I will not crush anyone under my car. But throwing of ink on the national flag is unacceptable," he said.

Singh demanded action by police, saying otherwise his party will resort to an agitation. "Since AAP announced to contest the UP polls, CM Adityanath could not sleep and our announcement to given free 300 units of electricity within 24 hours of the formation of government is troubling them," he claimed. PTI ABN AQS RDK RDK

