BJP Writes To EC Against Rahul Gandhi Alleging MCC Breach, Seeks Action Under S124A Of IPC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president L Murugan on Thursday wrote to Election Commission (EC) requesting to restrain former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from campaigning in the state. As per news agency ANI report, Murugan has accused Gandhi of violating the Model Code of Conduct and urged EC to issue a direction to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the former Congress president under 124A section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which lays down the punishment for sedition.

Rahul Gandhi was recently on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu aggressively campaigning for his party ahead of state assembly polls set to take place on April 6. However, on Tuesday, he triggered a fresh wave of backlash against him by not only hitting out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) but also by terming the ‘Emergency’ imposed by his grandmother Indira Gandhi in 1975 “mistake”.

Gandhi demonised RSS-run schools and alleged that they are doing something "fundamentally different" and filling up the institutions of the country with its people. "So, even if we defeat the BJP in the election, we are not going to get rid of their people in the institutional structure," he said. In the virtual conversation with renowned economist Kaushik Basu, Rahul also alleged that the RSS is attacking the higher education institutions in the country through their schools and likened them to "madrasas used by radical Islamists in Pakistan."

Fresh backlash against Rahul Gandhi

Several BJP and RSS leaders lambasted Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during the virtual session with Basu. While BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said “Rahul Gandhi is spending a lot of time in spreading Islamist hotbeds. It's unfortunate. It's a poor mistake.", Meenakshi Lekhi urged the former Congress chief to worship Goddess Saraswati.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday has hit back for likening their higher education schools to "madrasas used by radical Islamists". Kumar said, "Rahul, for quite some time, has been acting as an agent to Pakistan and China. He always slings mud at Nationalist and humanitarian people, and now it has become a habit. I just want to say that may God bless him with some brain. At least he has accepted the past that Emergency was indeed a mistake by Congress and Indira Gandhi."

He added, "Today, the Congress has been sidelined by the entire country, so I would want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take care of his own party and not work against the nation and nationalists."

