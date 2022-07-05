BJP Writes To Kerala Guv; Demands Expulsion Of CPI(M) Minister For Belittling Constitution

A letter was sent by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Governor of Kerala, demanding the expulsion of the Minister for Fisheries and Cultural Affairs and CPI(M) leader, Saji Cherian on Tuesday. The demand came after a viral video from the inauguration of the 100the episode of a weekly political commentary programme at Mallapally in Pathanamthi showed Cherian criticising the Constitution of India.

BJP demands expulsion of CPI(M) Minister Saji Cherian

In the letter to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, it has been highlighted how Cherian had explicitly stated that the Indian Constitution was 'engineered by Britishers and just put in words by the Indians' and how the Minister said the Constitution is designated to help the Government, the Judiciary and the Executive to combinedly 'oppress and rob the majority while helping the rich'.

"By these words, he has belittled and insulted our Consitution and its makers, including Shri Baba Saheb Ambedkar who has painstakingly carved this all-encompassing and inclusive document, taking care that the rights of all Indians are protected. Not only that, it is a deliberate attempt aimed at destroying the very foundation of our nation. This is not befitting the stature and position of an MLA and definitely not a Cabinet Minister who is supposed to be the upholder of the very Consitution that Shri Saji Cheriyan so blatantly foul-mouthed. Hence, it is requested, nay, demanded that Shri Saji Cherian be expelled from the Kerala State Government Cabinet with immediate effect," read the letter by the BJP which had state president of the party K Surendran as the undersigned.

CPI(M) rejects Cherian's expulsion demand by Oppn

Earlier, the BJP had put forth to the CPI(M) -Kerala's ruling party - the demand to expel Cherian over his remarks on the Constitution, which was turned down, calling it a case of 'slip of tongue'.