BJP Writes To NIA Demanding Action Against Congress MLA For Inciting 'Bihar-like’ Protests

BJP on Tuesday wrote to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) urging it to take cognisance of a video showing a ruling Congress MLA in Chhattisgarh inciting violence during the protest against the Centre’s Agnipath military recruitment scheme. According to the Opposition party, Congress leader Vikram Mandavi spoke about causing agitations like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during the satyagraha agitation carried out in Raipur on Monday.

BJP has now demanded action against Vikram Mandavi and his statement during the protest. State BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday wrote to the NIA seeking a probe into the statement made by Mandavi. The BJP leader alleged a conspiracy was being hatched to instigate violence in the name of the Agnipath scheme in the state. He claimed that MLA Mandavi incited violence with his speech addressing the tribal youth.

“The statement of Mandavi, who represents a tribal-dominated and Naxal-affected area, is an attempt to provoke innocent tribals to commit violence. His act is clearly anti-national. The NIA should take suo moto cognizance and investigate Congress’ role in well-planned violence that happened during the protest against Agnipath,” Sai said in the letter. This comes after a video surfaced of Mandavi purportedly asking youth to protest against the Centre’s Agnipath military recruitment scheme in a manner similar to Bihar by setting vehicles on fire and causing other violent incidents.

Congress MLA denies claims of calling for violence during protest

Vikram Mandavi, who represents the Bijapur constituency, was speaking at the party’s protest against the scheme at the bus stand on Monday when he reportedly made the remarks. In the video, Mandavi can be heard saying “I would like to appeal that you should tell people about the scheme. We should come out on the streets to oppose it in the coming days. The way youths are protesting in Bihar and other states, torching vehicles, the same kind of protest should be held everywhere.”

However, Mandavi denied the incident and claimed that the video was edited. It is pertinent to note that this comes after Bihar witnessed large-scale protests against the Central scheme, where youths caused havoc in areas by setting fire to vehicles and trains. The protestors vandalised public property demanding an immediate rollback of the scheme.

The Agnipath scheme

Amid a freeze on recruitment rallies for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on June 14. Under the aegis of this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of 4 years. This is being touted as a major defence policy reform as only 25% of these 'Agniveers' would be selected for enrolment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs 11 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.

However, the Centre's announcement was followed by pan-India protests which witnessed vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel. In the first attempt to assuage the protesters, the government increased the upper age limit for the recruitment via the Agnipath scheme to 23 years for the 2022 recruitment only.

Thereafter, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Similarly, the Defence Ministry cleared a proposal to reserve 10% of posts for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: TWITTER/ PTI