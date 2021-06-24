BJP Writes To WB Speaker Against Mukul Roy's Nomination In PAC; Cites Rule 302

BJP has written an objection petition to the Speaker of West Bengal Assembly challenging the acceptance of the nomination form of senior TMC leader Mukul Roy in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Mukul Roy was among the 14 MLAs who filed nominations for memberships of the PAC of the West Bengal assembly on Wednesday amid speculations that he may be appointed its chairman.

In its objection letter to the secretary, the BJP has highlighted that PAC is constituted on the basis of proportional representation of the parties that contested and won the seats, i.e. the PAC will have the members according to the seats won by the respective contesting political parties. Mukul Roy is an MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar who contested the assembly elections from BJP's ticket, but later switched to TMC earlier this month without resigning from the assembly nor was he disqualified under the anti-defection law.

"The question remains as to whether Mukul Roy's representation is from BJP or TMC. The BJP has not recommended his name in the Public Accounts Committee," BJP said in the objection letter while contending that his nomination is contradicting the norm of 'proportional representation' mentioned in Rule 302 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) writes an objection petition to the Speaker of West Bengal Assembly "on the acceptance of the nomination form of Mukul Roy in the Public Accounts Committee during the scrutiny process." pic.twitter.com/AgLdOyG1wZ — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

What is Rule 302?

BJP in its letter to the secretary mentioned rule 302 stating, "The committee shall consist of twenty members. They shall be elected by the house from amongst its members according to the principle of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote in accordance with the directions framed on this behalf by the speaker. The term of the office of member of the committee shall be one year, but any member shall be eligible for re-election."

Moreover, BJP also pointed out that Arun Kumar Maity, an elected member of TMC and Ruden Pratap Lepcha, an independent member supported by TMC, have been mentioned as proposers of Mukul Roy, indicating that it should have been the BJP which should be the proposer since he contested on BJP's ticket.

Mukul Roy rejoins TMC

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata earlier this month. Roy's induction into TMC comes in the wake of the BJP's inability to make sufficient inroads in West Bengal. He was also reportedly miffed as Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari pipped him to the Leader of the Opposition's post. Earlier, Roy's son had stirred controversy after writing on social media that one should do self-introspection before criticising the government which has come to power with people's support. This was seen as an indication that the Roy father-son duo is not on the same page as the BJP leadership.