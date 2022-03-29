BJP Writes To West Bengal Police; Seeks Arrest Of TMC MLA For Openly Threatening Voters

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), on Tuesday, wrote to the West Bengal police, urging it to file an FIR and arrest Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Naren Chakraborty for his remarks threatening BJP voters. Naren Chakraborty, the MLA of Hooghly District's Pandabeshwar Constituency stoked controversy after openly threatening BJP workers by saying that they should be barred from voting or stay at home during elections.

In its letter to WB police, the BJP wrote, "Naren Chakraborty, MLA Pandaveswar has committed a grave criminal offence by his act of such horrific and terrifyingly statement which is severely a punishable offence and also a direct assault on democracy, The Constitution of India and mandate of the Election Commission of India."

"The entire Parliamentary constituency is now under the grip of threat and ordinary people along with BJP Party Workers and supporters are victims of such criminal intimidation. Normal voting by the electorate in such an environment cannot be carried out. It is pertinent to mention herein that police has not yet taken any action, in spite of such offence, in spite being very much in cognizance of the offence committed by him and therefore I request you to take immediate legal action and arrest the above named Naren Chakraborty and ensure the faith and confidence of Common Electorate, BJP leaders, workers and supporters," the party added.

TMC MLA threatens BJP voters in West Bengal

Naren Chakraborty, speaking in Bengali, said, "Hardcore BJP workers should be scared and should be barred to vote in the elections. To the BJP supporters, if you go and vote then you are on your own and if you don’t go to vote then we will assume that you are supporting us...then you can live in peace. Clear?"

This is not the first time a TMC MLA has openly made such remarks against the BJP. Earlier, in August 2020, a TMC MLA had threatened to "look after" BJP leaders and workers in the Dinhata area of West Bengal's Coochbehar district "in a proper manner". This was uttered a day after the convoy of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee allegedly came under attack in BJP-ruled Tripura.