BJP Yet To Take Call On Alliance With AIADMK For Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: L Murugan

Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan, on Friday, revealed that the saffron party's central leadership was yet to take a call on the alliance with the AIADMK for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2021. L Murugan's remarks come weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met leaders of the ruling AIADMK during his two-day visit to Chennai following which TN deputy CM O Panneerselvam confirmed that the alliance between the two parties would continue. Responding to a query on the BJP & the AIADMK coming together for the polls, L Murugan said that the party's top leaders would discuss and decide on the matter & that he could not reveal much at that time.

"All these matters will be decided and announced by our party's top leadership. They are discussing the matter and will soon come to a conclusion", L Murugan said speaking to reporters.

It is Annan (elder brother) Rajini's right to launch his party. Let him (first) launch his party as he has announced. We will decide our stand under the guidance of our high command (later), Murugan said when asked if the BJP would forge an alliance with Rajinikanth, who confirmed his participation in the Assembly polls & announced that he would launch his party in January.

TN BJP chief on alliance with AIADMK

'AIADMK Alliance With BJP To Continue': OPS

In a massive boost to the saffron party ahead of the Tamil Nadu 2021 polls, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, on Saturday, announced that the AIADMK will continue its alliance with BJP. Announcing the continued alliance at the inauguration of Chennai’s fifth reservoir, Panneerselvam stated this in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami and Home Minister Amit Shah at Chennai's Kalaivanar Arangam. The ex-BJP chief was on a two-day tour in Tamil Nadu - to inaugurate key projects and to hold talks with state BJP members in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing a coalition with BJP, the saffron party is reportedly in talks with MK Stalin's estranged brother - Alagiri and superstar Rajinikanth - who has often praised PM Modi. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Polls will be held in April-May 2021.

