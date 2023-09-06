BJP Youth Wing Protests In Jaipur Against Congress Leader's Remark On 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Slogan

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers held a protest here on Wednesday against Congress leader Aradhana Mishra for allegedly reprimanding her party's workers who raised the 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan at a meeting.

On Monday, Mishra, who is the Congress' poll observer for the state, courted controversy for the remark she made during the meeting of party workers of the Adarsh Nagar block. She later claimed the incident was misconstrued and that she had only asked party workers not to raise slogans in favour of any candidate.

During the meeting, two factions clashed over the selection of candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections. As the workers started raising the 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan, Mishra intervened and said, "If you are fond of raising slogans, then raise the slogan of Congress Zindabad."

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers took out a rally from the BJP headquarters towards the state Congress office but police stopped them at the Chomu House Circle. The protesters burnt an effigy of the Congress and raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

BJYM state president Ankit Gurjar Chechi said the mentality of the Congress has been completely distorted. "We are burning the effigy of the double-character of the Congress, which is trying to create an anti-national atmosphere in Rajasthan," he said.