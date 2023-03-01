BJP Yuva Morcha Protest Against Odisha Govt Over Naba Das Murder Case

BJP Yuva Morcha workers held a midnight demonstration outside the Capital Police Station in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on an intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The protestors were demanding the immediate release of organisation cadres arrested during the ‘assembly gherao’ on Tuesday morning. On February 28, BJP Yuva Morcha workers clashed with the police over the death of former Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das.

Naba Kisore Das, Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, was shot by an assistant sub-inspector of a police rank officer on January 29. Das succumbed to his injuries the same day.

BJP Yuva Morcha workers clash with cops

On Tuesday, BJP Yuva Morcha workers clashed with the police over the murder and protested the allegedly failing law and order situation in the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD-run state. Videos of police lathi-charging young protestors have spread across social media.

With the protests taking place near the Odisha Assembly, the House had to be adjourned at around 4 pm.

The BJP Yuva Morcha tweeted: “Today @BJYMInOD demonstrated against the deplorable state of law and order in Odisha under the BJP government. Instead of maintaining law and order, the Odisha Police lathicharged our karykartas.”

Tejaswi Surya lends voice

Tejaswi Surya, BJP Member of Parliament from Karnataka, raised his voice on behalf of the protestors. “Police brutality against BJYM karyakartas is hitting a new low in Odisha. Having manhandled our activists this morning during the protest, police are now filing draconian cases & illegally arresting them. BJYM will protest through the night at Capital Police Station in Bhubaneswar,” the MP tweeted.

According to Rohit Chahal, national general secretary of the BJYM, Odisha police have filed cases under several sections, including Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against protestors. Article 307 pertains to shooting with the intention to kill.

Pre-planned attack, say police

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Prateek Singh said eight to ten police personnel were injured in the clash. “The protestors damaged a few police vehicles. They brought kerosene to set police vehicles on fire. It seems to be a pre-planned attack,” he told reports.

However, BJYM workers maintain that the police initiated and provoked the clashes.