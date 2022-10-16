BJP's 2024 Poll Prep On In Full Swing: From Committees To App, Here's All You Should Know

As a part of its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP has identified weak Lok sabha seats as well as booths and formed a panel to strengthen its base. The party that has identified around 73,000 booths has now decided to expand the number to one lakh.

BJP forms committee to strengthen weak Lok Sabha seats & booths

BJP's national president JP Nadda had formed a committee led by party vice president Baijayant Panda to focus on 73,000 weak booths across the country. Now that the number of identified booths has increased, BJP teams have visited 90,000 booths to strengthen the party.

At the same time, another committee that has identified 144 weak Lok Sabha seats is working under the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah. The committee has directed the union ministers to spend at least three nights a month in constituencies assigned to them until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They will have to seek constant feedback from the ground and share it with the party's top brass.

Notably, the saffron party has identified these weak booths as well as weak Lok Sabha seats based on its performance in the 2014 and 2019 polls. Most of these seats are in the southern and eastern parts of the country where BJP is making efforts to expand its footprint.

BJP's roadmap & Challenges

Apart from MPs and members of the legislative assembly focusing on their constituencies, more than 40,000 party workers have been working on the ground to strengthen booths. MLCs and Rajya Sabha members have also been given constituencies to focus on. The data accessed will be then sent to the leadership to help the party focus sharply on seats considered weak.

Also, an application has been developed for real-time feedback and constant communication so that information about targets that have been set up can be uploaded. At the state and national levels, call centre facilities have been set up to get in touch with the people at the grassroots and verify data uploaded on the app.

As per the sources, the saffron party has received multiple feedbacks from its own ruling states and many others. The party is also keen to take stock of the perception that its cadre in Bengal is scared to take on the ruling dispensation after the post-poll violence.

The party has received some feedback that in some seats, the local MPs or MLAs are not adequately engaged with people. Also, there are some differences among the local leaders that have come into the picture which is also one of the reasons behind the party not getting success in some seats. Another challenge is similar sounding names of central government-run schemes and state government schemes.

(With ANI inputs)