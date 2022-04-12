BJP’s 40% Commission Govt In Karnataka Claimed Life Of Their Own Karyakarta: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday reacted to the death of the contractor and Hindu Vahini chief Santhosh Patil who had accused Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding a 40% commission on a contract. The Wayanad MP alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party's 40% commission claimed the life of their own worker and said that the victim's pleas to the Prime Minister went unanswered.

"BJP’s 40% Commission Govt in Karnataka has claimed the life of their own Karyakarta. The victim’s pleas to the PM went unanswered. PM & CM are complicit," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Patil, a contractor, was found dead in a lodge in the coastal town of Udupi on Tuesday with Karnataka police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Congress workers detained after protests against KS Eshwarappa

Congress workers were detained on Tuesday by Bengaluru Police following protests against Eshwarappa. The Congress has been demanding the immediate arrest of the minister and his dismissal from the state cabinet.

"Santhosh K Patil is a BJP worker himself and has clearly said that Eshwarappa is directly responsible for his death. This comes under the ingredients (of offence) under Section 300 of the IPC warranting punishment under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC," Congress leader Siddaramaiah told reporters.

He added, "The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should not allow him to continue as a minister in his cabinet since he is facing the murder charge. It is a serious offence punishable with life imprisonment or the death penalty."

Patil, who is from the Belagavi district, had earlier alleged that the BJP leader had demanded 40% commission on the value of the contract work executed by him. However, Eshwarappa had dismissed the allegations and filed a defamation suit against Patil.

On Eshwarappa's statement that he himself filed a defamation suit against Patil, the Congress leader said, "What Eshwarappa says is not important. He should be dismissed from the cabinet, a case must be registered and he should be arrested based on what Santhosh Patil has said."

Image: PTI/ANI, Twitter/@RSSurjewala