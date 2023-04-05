BJP's 43rd Foundation Day To Be Held On April 6; PM's Speech To Be Screened At 10L Places

Telangana BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh announced in a press conference on April 5 that the BJP's Foundation Day will be celebrated tomorrow, April 6, under the leadership of party president JP Nadda. Tarun Chugh who is also the National General Secretary of BJP, and in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Ladakh & BJYM stated that the party will celebrate the week starting from 6th April which is BJP Foundation Day to 14th April which is the birthday of Dr. BR Ambedkar. He also said that the party will observe celebrations in more than 10,72,000 locations.

He further stated that the program will be inaugurated by BJP Chief JP Nadda at the newly-constructed central office extension of BJP.

Joint press conference by Shri @tarunchughbjp and Shri @PremShuklaBJP at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/BlA2NiGmAn — BJP (@BJP4India) April 5, 2023

The central office extension was inaugurated recently by PM Narendra Modi on March 28 in Delhi. Top party officials, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, party national president JP Nadda, and senior politician Murli Manohar Joshi, attended the ceremony at the BJP headquarters. At the inaugural occasion, prayers were also offered by PM Modi and the party leaders.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the newly constructed BJP Central Office (Ext.) in Delhi pic.twitter.com/A40y9HDhgB — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

"The BJP is not a party that emerged from newspapers or television. That didn't originate from YouTube channels or Twitter accounts either. The BJP advanced thanks to the diligence of its members," PM Modi added.

During the event, the prime minister also criticised Congress for the nationwide anti-Sikh riots that occurred in 1984. "That black period in 1984 will always be remembered throughout the country. In those elections, Congress received a historic mandate; the atmosphere was fraught with emotion. On that wave, we were utterly devastated, yet we weren't disheartened or quick to point the finger at anyone."

The BJP, which was founded on April 6, 1980, by the leader of a now-defunct political party (Jansangh), has come a long way in its history. In 1984, the party ran in the Lok Sabha Election for the first time, but only won two seats. Now, the party holds 303 seats in the lower house of Parliament and more than 100 seats in the upper body, known as the Rajya Sabha. The BJP has come a long way since its founding and is now the biggest party in the world.