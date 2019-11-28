'BJP's Acts Shameful,' Says Sonia Gandhi Over J-K, Maharashtra And PSUs

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi condemned the ruling party on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and also questioned the visit of the European MPs in the newly formed Union territories, in the Congress parliamentary party meeting on Thursday. "Political leaders of India were not allowed in Jammu and Kashmir but some European MPs were, it was a shameful act by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," Sonia Gandhi said.

A number of issues were discussed during this meeting including the situation in Maharashtra, PSU's disinvestment, 'WhatsApp snooping' etc. "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made shameless efforts in Maharashtra. Profit-making Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) are being sold to Narendra Modi's friends," the interim party president said. "Narendra Modi government is taking away fundamental rights," she said over the issue of WhatsApp privacy breach.

Read-Govt selling PSUs to pamper some private players: Adhir

Recently, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had attacked the BJP-led government over disinvestment of PSUs, accusing it of pursuing privatization to "pamper" some private players. This allegation was after the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved strategic disinvestment in five public sector undertakings including BPCL, Shipping Corporation of India and Concor.

Read-JP Nadda condemns Pragya Thakur's 'Deshbhakt' Godse remark, says, 'We've warned her'

Adjournment motion over Sadhvi Pragya

On Thursday, the Congress party also gave an adjournment motion over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comments. On Wednesday, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya had referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt" during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members. When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, BJP MP Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give an example of a deshbhakt." This had caused a massive uproar in the parliament.

Read- Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary slams Central Government over the NRC row

What is an adjournment motion?

The adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if accepted by the House, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance. In parliamentary procedure, an adjournment could also end a meeting or a discussion, a time for another meeting on the issue could also be set using the motion.

(With Agency Inputs)

Sonia Gandhi discusses J-K, Maharashtra, PSUs calls them 'shameful acts' by the BJP

Read- Sadhvi Pragya Thakur refers to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in Lok Sabha