BJP's Adesh Gupta Steps Down As Delhi Unit Chief Days After party's Defeat In MCD Polls

Days after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls wherein the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ended the 15 years of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in the civic body, Adesh Gupta has tendered his resignation as the saffron party's state unit chief on Sunday. Gupta was leading the BJP's campaign for the MCD polls where the party lost to Arvind Kejriwal's AAP by 30 seats.

The top brass of the BJP has accepted Adesh Gupta's resignation from the post of Delhi BJP chief and has appointed the current vice-president of the Delhi unit Virendra Sachdeva as working president of the Delhi BJP with immediate effect from Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Adesh Gupta said that he was taking the moral responsibility for BJP's defeat in the Delhi MCD polls and stepping down as the party's state unit chief. "The party did not get the expected results. Taking moral responsibility for the defeat, I have resigned from the post of Delhi BJP president. I had sent the resignation letter to BJP chief JP Nadda yesterday, and today he has accepted it."

On December 7, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP ended the Bharatiya Janata Party's 15-year rule at the MCD with the final results putting the party's overall tally at 134. As per the State Election Commission figures, the BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, bagged 104 seats. However, Congress could only manage to get nine seats.