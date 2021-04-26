BJP's Agnimitra Paul Claims Polling Agent Wore Cap With Mamata's Picture Inside Booth

Amid the seventh phase of West Bengal polls, BJP leader and candidate from Asansol Dakshin, Agnimitra Paul has alleged that a TMC polling agent was donning a cap with state CM Mamata Banerjee's picture. Agnimitra Paul stated that the polling agent was present at Baktarnagar High School. Paul further added that the presiding officer claimed that 'He was unwell' and failed to notice it.

'Her time is up'

The BJP leader hit out at Mamata Banerjee and cited Election Commission (EC) rules that polling agents cannot wear anything associated with the party, including the party symbol or a political leader's picture. The saffron party's candidate has also alleged that the incident was a part of Banerjee's tricks as 'people will not vote for her'. Meanwhile, she also remarked that the polling agent claimed that he was not aware.

WB: Agnimitra Paul, BJP candidate from Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency in Paschim Bardhaman says that TMC polling agent was wearing a cap with CM's photo on it, at polling booth in Baktarnagar High School.



West Bengal Phase-7 Elections

Polling began for the seventh phase of Bengal polls at 7 am on Monday. Polling is being conducted amid high security for 34 seats in the fray. Over 86 lakh voters are expected to decide the political fate of 284 candidates in this phase. Moreover, security has been increased considering instances of violence in the previous phases of the election. In addition, measures have also been taken amid COVID-19. On Sunday, West Bengal reported its highest single-day spike of 15,889 cases with 57 additional fatalities. As per ECI's approximation, 21.91% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 11.09 am.

West Bengal elections

The election campaigning for the seventh phase concluded on Friday as new rules of COVID-19 guidelines mandate campaigning to end 72 hours before voting. Meanwhile, recently it was reported that Mamata Banerjee will be knocking on doors of the Supreme Court against the Election Commission claiming that EC has directed officials to detain TMC workers. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country, no big rallies are allowed to take place in the state. The results for the West Bengal assembly elections will come out on May 2.

