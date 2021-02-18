BJP's Aim Not To Install Govt In Bengal, It's To Change The Situation There: Amit Shah

On yet another visit to West Bengal, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off the fifth and final Poribortan Yatra in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas district of the poll-bound state. While launching the Poriborton Yatra, Shah lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee Government.

He said, "This is BJP's fight to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'. This fight is between our booth workers and the syndicate of TMC."

He added, "It is not our aim to bring BJP govt after removing Mamata Banerjee's govt. Our goal is to ensure that there is a change in the situation in West Bengal, a change in the situation of the poor of the state, a change in the situation of women of the state."

READ | HM Amit Shah Hails Courage & Determination Of Delhi Police On 74th Foundation Day

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah Proclaims 'No Muslim Will Lose Citizenship Due To CAA', Slams Oppn

Assuring development to the fishermen of the state, Shah said, "This is not a change in power, this is about bringing respect to Gangasagar, about bringing a change in the fishermen of the region. Can the law and order situation be fine in West Bengal as long as there is Mamata Banerjee's government here? Can Bengal walk on the path to progress?"

Shah escalated his attack on CM Mamata further and said, "Shouldn't Durga Puja take place in WB? Court permission needs to be obtained for it? Shouldn't Saraswati Puja take place? She had stopped it, only after BJP's pressure she was seen worshipping goddess Saraswati. Didi, Bengal knows that you stopped 'Saraswati Pujan' in schools."

HM Shah's lunch in Namjhana Village

After launching the yatra, Home Minister Shah visited the Namkhana village to eat lunch with a refugee's family in what appears to be an expression of solidarity with the people promised citizenship by the BJP. He was accompanied by WB BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh and other party leaders. He was seen having chapati, rice, dal, sweets, and other vegetable items in a traditional style.

READ | Amit Shah Rekindles BJP-Sena Fallout At Maha Rally: 'Balasaheb's Principles Compromised'

READ | Amit Shah Calls For Key BJP Meet To Discuss Strategy For Upcoming West Bengal Elections