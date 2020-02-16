BJP's Amit Malviya Alleges Jamia CCTV Footage 'carefully Edited', Calls For A Probe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s IT cell head Amit Malviya while speaking to Republic TV reacted to the video shared by the Jamia Coordination Committee on Sunday morning, which shows police in riot gear entering the Jamia Millia Islamia University library and beating students with sticks.

Malviya calls for a probe

Malviya called for a 'frame-by-frame' check and claimed that the students were sitting in a corner "pretending to study".

Malviya further said, "If you look at the footage frame by frame, you will see that there are several constables who have masks down their neck and they are using that to cover their face. All the students are sitting in the corners of facing the entrance as if they are waiting for police to follow them in some of them have not even opened their books and pretending to study.

"All of this has been caught on camera on the CCTV footage which seems to be a carefully edited video that has been put out by Jamia Coordination Committee or whatever they are. I think it is best for the agency to take note of this since the Jamia rioters have self-identified themselves. They should use this video as evidence during investigations," he added.

- Students in library with ‘masks’

- Reading from shut books

- Looking anxiously towards the entrance rather than being relaxed and immersed in studies, which is what a library is meant for...

Anatomy of Jamia rioters who tried hiding in the library after a stone pelting session? pic.twitter.com/lgF8WnLVkP — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 16, 2020

He went on to add that it was "quite evident" from the footage that the students rushed into the library after the rioting that happened outside and said they probably had a role in it. He added that the students selectively sat in corners and "covered their faces using masks."

Jamia co-ordination committee on Saturday shared a video of police officers hitting students in the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on 15 December 2019. The video - which is a CCTV footage of the first-floor reading hall in the university, shows police dressed in full riot gear hitting students in the library. The police have reportedly taken cognizance of the issue.

On February 11, the Delhi High Court sought the Centre's response to a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the police crackdown. Meanwhile, the police recently arrested the ninth non-student suspect- 22-year old Furkan in connection with the violence. While 102 people have been arrested so far, none of them were students of the university. On January 30, a gun-toting man - identifying himself as Gopal, was arrested by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital after he injured a student when he opened fire on protestors.

