BJP's Amit Malviya & Ravi Kishan Slam WB CM Mamata; Claim 'pathetic' Economic Performance

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, National in-charge of BJP's Information & Technology department Amit Malviya on Sunday said that her handling of key sectors has been "pathetic". Stating that Mamata Banerjee failed West Bengal at every step, Amit Malviya said that in the growth rate of the agricultural sector (2011-12 to 2018-19), the state ranked at 10th position. He also mentioned that in terms of growth rate of the industries sector in the same period, Bengal secures 20th position and in the growth rate of the service sector, it secured 28th position.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Retorts To Centre's 'non-cooperation' Charge Over PM-KISAN Implementation

Pishi’s handling of key sectors has been pathetic.



Growth rate of agriculture sector

(2011-12 to 2018-19) - WB ranked 10th

Growth rate of industries sector

(2011-12 to 2018-19) - low 20th

Growth rate of service sector

(2011-12 to 2018-19) - 28th



She failed Bengal at every step! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 27, 2020

Amit Malviya: 'Mamata's handling of key sectors has been pathetic'

Further highlighting the "economic mismanagement" under CM Mamata Banerjee, Malviya said that the growth rate of average per person income in the period between 2011-12 to 2018-19 ranked at 26th position. Meanwhile, the growth rate of state GDP in the same period pegged at 31st position, he said. National in-charge of BJP's Information & Technology department added, "people of Bengal haven't prospered".

READ | WATCH: CM Mamata Banerjee Dances With Santhali Artists At Event In Poll-bound West Bengal

MP Ravi Kishan slams Mamata Banerjee

Launching an attack on Mamata Banerjee, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan while speaking to news agency ANI on Sunday questioned her as to why the packages sent by the Centre are not reaching the poor and why the farmers of West Bengal are crying. He said, "Don't do these things, don't mingle politics with the rights of the poor people, this is very wrong."

Pointing towards the killing of over 300 BJP party members in West Bengal so far, Kishan said, "I will call the killing of BJP workers martyrdom and their sacrifice will not be wasted because, this time, BJP is going to win with full majority." Stating that the people of West Bengal no longer wanted Mamata Banerjee-led TMC state government in Bengal, the Gorakhpur MP said that now the people of the state only want PM Modi.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Demands 'dhokla Treat' From Amit Shah After Calling Out 'miscalculations'

West Bengal polls

The West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections. PM Modi's address at Visva-Bharati is likely to entail the Prime Minister's official entry into the poll fray, in a state that the BJP regards as its final frontier and against a tremendously strong and popular regional power in Mamata Banerjee.

READ | WB CM Mamata Banerjee Skipped Visva-Bharati Centenary: BJP Lashes Out With Letter Invite