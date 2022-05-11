BJP's Amit Malviya Belittles Congress For Sounding 'Sanctimonious' On Sedition Law

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, on May 11, seemingly took a dig at Congress for sounding all 'sanctimonious' on the proposed relook at the Sedition law. He stated that it is the national decades-old party that misused the law for many years with 'impunity'. The remark comes after the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, urged the BJP-ruled Centre and States to refrain from registering any FIRs invoking Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote, "It is amusing to see the Congress sound all sanctimonious on the proposed relook at the Sedition Law, when it is them who misused it all these years with impunity. It is to PM Modi’s credit, who has done away with several colonial laws, and has asked for a reassessment of this…"

In his following tweet, Malviya stated that the SC directive allowing those who are currently booked under the Sedition law, to apply for bail "doesn't imply that all of them will get bail." He added, "Some of them, who were conspiring to break India, have been booked under multiple stringent provisions and will have to face the law..."

The BJP leader wrote, "In 1962, a five-judge bench had upheld the Sedition Law. Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court looking into the matter couldn't have overruled it had GoI, on the instruction of PM Modi, not filed an affidavit seeking time to reassess..."

SC urges Centre & States to refrain from filing new Section 124A FIRs

In a massive development in the Sedition law hearing, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana while dictating its order on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Sedition law, said that it will be appropriate not to use this provision of the colonial-era till its re-examination is over. "We hope and expect Centre and State governments will refrain from registering any FIR, continuing investigation, or taking coercive steps under 124 A IPC when it is under reconsideration," the bench ruled.

This comes after the apex court allowed the BJP-led Central government to review and reconsider the non-bailable provisions of Section 124A which criminalises the offense of sedition.

Centre commits to 're-examining' Sedition law

During hearing on May 9, the Centre had urged the SC not to invest time in examining the validity of the Sedition law as it has decided to go for re-consideration of the provision by a competent forum. In an affidavit, the Ministry of Home Affairs referred to the views of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on "shedding the colonial baggage" and said that he has been in favour of the protection of civil liberties and respect of human rights, and in that spirit, has scrapped over 1,500 outdated laws and over 25,000 compliance burdens.

