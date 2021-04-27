BJP's Amit Malviya Can't Resist Jibe At TMC As EC Bans Election Victory Rallies Amid COVID

Reacting to the Election Commission's decision to ban all victory processions during and after the counting of votes on May 2, BJP's national president of its IT cell Amit Malviya on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle and said that this is one such EC guidelines for which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party TMC does not have to worry about, clearly unable to restrain himself from landing a jibe. He said, "Both Nandigram and West Bengal have already ensured that TMC hoodlums have no reasons to be on the streets and the last phase will seal TMC's fate for good."

This is one EC guideline Mamata Banerjee and her party don’t have to worry about.



Both Nandigram and West Bengal have already ensured that TMC hoodlums have no reason to be on the streets...



8th phase will seal TMC’s fate for good. https://t.co/Ikcau8FQIj — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 27, 2021

This statement by Amit Malviya came in response to CM Mamata Banerjee's allegations that the EC always sides with the saffron party, amid the ongoing campaigning for West Bengal elections.

EC bans all victory processions during & after May 2

After the Madras High Court (HC) asked the Election Commission (ECI) to prepare a blueprint of how COVID protocols would be followed on the day of vote counting for 5 assembly elections, the poll body on Tuesday banned all victory processions on and after May 2. As per the notice issued by the EC, not more than 2 people will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned.

Earlier on Monday, the Madras HC had pulled up the EC for "not stopping political parties" COVID-19 protocols during their campaign rallies for Assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Read the full notice here:

Seven rounds of the eight-phased assembly elections in the state have already taken place, with the last phase scheduled for Thursday and vote-counting on Sunday. The EC's move comes a day after the Madras HC pulled it up, holding that the EC was singularly responsible for the second wave, amid graver observations.

(Image: PTI, ANI, Twitter- @CEOdelhioffice)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.