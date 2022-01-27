As Rahul Gandhi's banter with Twitter continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, slammed the former Congress president. Amit Malviya, the national convenor of BJP's IT cell highlighted how so many were leaving the Congress party one after the other. Citing incidents from today, January 27, Malviya listed former Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyay joining the BJP. He also mentioned that five Congress MPs - Jasbir Singh Gill, Preneet Kaur, Manish Tewari, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Mohammad Sadique - have rebelled in Punjab and former Union Minister and senior Congress leader from Karnataka CM Ibrahim quit the party.

"But Rahul Gandhi is worried about his Twitter followers!" Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter, adding that it was all in fact about 'priorities'.

Rahul Gandhi's grievances against Twitter

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi wrote to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal alleging that the microblogging media site is limiting his following due to 'pressure' from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

In response to his allegation, Twitter issued a statement explaining that the social media platform has a zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation and spam. It also added that millions of accounts are removed each week for violating policies on platform manipulation and spam.

"We fight spam and malicious automation strategically and at scale with machine learning tools, and as part of those consistent and ongoing efforts to ensure a healthy service and credible accounts, follower counts can and do fluctuate. We remove millions of accounts each week for violating our policies on platform manipulation & spam. You can take a look at the latest Twitter Transparency Center update for more context. While some accounts notice minor differences, in certain cases no. could be higher," Twitter said in its statement.

This is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has had grievances with Twitter. In August 2021, when the former Congress President had uploaded the picture of the kin of the victim of the Nangal gangrape and murder victim, the microblogging site had blocked his account.