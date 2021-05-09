BJP's Amit Malviya Says 30+ Countries Protesting Against Bengal Violence, Shares Pictures

The Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Amit Malviya, on Sunday posted pictures from outside India claiming that NRIs were protesting against the post-poll violence in West Bengal. Malviya wrote that there is a "massive protest" going on around the world. The BJP has alleged TMC of attacking and killing several BJP workers of the state after coming into power.

He further added that the protestors include Bengalis residing in foreign countries.

The post poll violence in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee’s watch has brought global disrepute to West Bengal. There is massive protest across the globe. NRIs including Bengali diaspora across 50+ cities, spread over 30 countries and 5+ continents are demanding #MamataStopViolence. pic.twitter.com/FqUuqo7jFY — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 9, 2021

Earlier, the BJP IT Cell head had condemned the swearing-in ceremony of Mamata Banerjee as 'tainted by her personal defeat in Nandigram and with the blood of lakhs of BJP workers and supporters'.

Mamata Banerjee’s swearing-in as Chief Minister of West Bengal is not just tainted by her personal defeat in Nandigram but also with the blood of lakhs of BJP workers and supporters, who have been at the receiving end of TMC’s retributive violence. Bengal is facing a dark era... — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 5, 2021

The tweet from Amit Malviya came a day after West Bengal Governor expressed his frustration over the state Government's stance on the alleged violence. He also tweeted saying "disgusted" over the situation as the police chief went to meet Jagdeep Dhankar without any reports.

Alleged brutality in West Bengal

Not just the BJP, but the CPI(M) workers have also alleged TMC goons to have attacked them nearly 48 hours after the assembly election results were declared. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won the elections however the CM lost her seat from Nandigram to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. Right after the result of Nandigram was declared, reports of an attack on Adhikari in Haldia by TMC workers had also come out. Moreover, on May 4th, BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed that nearly 400-500 BJP workers fled from West Bengal to Assam. Visuals of workers getting beaten up, and homes getting vandalized have come out. Allegations of rape on women workers have also been reported.

Four-member team formed by Centre

The Home Ministry swung into action by forming a 4-member team that reached West Bengal on May 6th and held a meeting with Governor on May 7 after reports of violence came out. A report on the matter is getting prepared by the team which will be further submitted to the MHA. The ministry is expected to take an action after that. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Governor has sought a detailed report from security officials of the state.