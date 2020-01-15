'Will You Send CM On Leave Too?': BJP Mocks Congress For Sending Mumbai Professor On Leave

Just a day after a Mumbai University professor was sent on compulsory leave for his comments on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP I-T cell chief Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. Malviya questioned Sena's silence on Rahul Gandhi's 'Veer Savarkar' comment and also asked if the government will now send CM Uddhav Thackeray on a leave too?

Earlier, on Tuesday, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar questioned the intolerance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and accused the student organizations affiliated to the Left and Congress of threatening Soman.

Congress sent Prof Soman on leave for criticising Rahul Gandhi’s comment on Veer Savarkar. Shiv Sena is silent. Now Sena alleges that Dawood (putting Pawar Sr in dock?) was deciding Mumbai CP and Indira Gandhi was visiting Karim Lala. Will they now send CM Uddhav on leave too? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 15, 2020

'Action against Professor Soman not intolerance'

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Balasaheb Thorat backed the government's decision to send Professor Soman on compulsory leave. Thorat said, "Several inefficient people with RSS ideology and background hold different posts in the education system. Action against Mumbai University faculty member Yogesh Soman not intolerance but cleansing education system of such elements."

NSUI demanded action against Soman

Soman came under the spotlight after posting a video blog on Facebook on December 14. He was responding to Rahul Gandhi mocking freedom fighter Veer Savarkar in a public rally. On December 28, the NSUI, the student wing of Congress called for a criminal complaint to be registered against Soman for making objectionable remarks about Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the video blog.

Today, NSUI office bearers filled a criminal complaint against #YogeshSoman - Director of Academy of Theatre Arts @MumbaiUni for using objectionable statement against Shri @RahulGandhi at BKC Police Station. pic.twitter.com/mVTShjzIcE — NSUI (@nsui) December 28, 2019

Meanwhile, the NSUI held a number of rallies on the Mumbai University campus to demand Soman's ouster. Thereafter, the Mumbai University's fact-finding committee found merit in the allegations. The university administration also clarified that there were other complaints against him as well. Congress is currently a part of the Maharashtra government.

