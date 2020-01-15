The Debate
'Will You Send CM On Leave Too?': BJP Mocks Congress For Sending Mumbai Professor On Leave

Politics

Amit Malviya questioned Sena's silence on Rahul Gandhi's 'Veer Savarkar' comment and asked that if the government will now send CM Thackeray on a leave too

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
BJP

Just a day after a Mumbai University professor was sent on compulsory leave for his comments on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP I-T cell chief Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. Malviya questioned Sena's silence on Rahul Gandhi's 'Veer Savarkar' comment and also asked if the government will now send CM Uddhav Thackeray on a leave too?

Earlier, on Tuesday, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar questioned the intolerance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and accused the student organizations affiliated to the Left and Congress of threatening Soman.

READ | Mumbai Univ Professor Sent On Compulsory Leave For Remarks On Rahul Gandhi; BJP Cries Foul

'Action against Professor Soman not intolerance'

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Balasaheb Thorat backed the government's decision to send Professor Soman on compulsory leave. Thorat said, "Several inefficient people with RSS ideology and background hold different posts in the education system. Action against Mumbai University faculty member Yogesh Soman not intolerance but cleansing education system of such elements."

READ | Kerala CM Condemns ‘Nazi-style’ Attack On JNU, Calls It Result Of 'intolerance'

NSUI demanded action against Soman

Soman came under the spotlight after posting a video blog on Facebook on December 14. He was responding to Rahul Gandhi mocking freedom fighter Veer Savarkar in a public rally. On December 28, the NSUI, the student wing of Congress called for a criminal complaint to be registered against Soman for making objectionable remarks about Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the video blog. 

Meanwhile, the NSUI held a number of rallies on the Mumbai University campus to demand Soman's ouster. Thereafter, the Mumbai University's fact-finding committee found merit in the allegations. The university administration also clarified that there were other complaints against him as well. Congress is currently a part of the Maharashtra government.

READ | In Yet Another Incident, Sena Worker Pours Ink On Man After He Criticizes CM Uddhav

READ | Mumbai Man Beaten Up, Head Shaved For FB Comment On Uddhav Thackeray

Published:
COMMENT
