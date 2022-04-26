BJP's Amit Malviya Slams Maharashtra Govt's Hypocrisy Over Namaaz, Azaan & Hanuman Chalisa

Amid the Hanuman Chalisa face-off, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed the MVA government in Maharashtra. The BJP leader stated that all these years nobody had an objection when Namaz was read on roads and Azan was blared on loudspeakers 5 times a day. He also slammed Shiv Sena for disowning the foundation of the party's beliefs and ideologies of Bala Sahab Thackeray.

Amit Malviya Slams Maha Govt over Hanuman Chalisa Row

"For years Muslims have been reading Namaaz on the road, the Azan being blared can be heard 5 times every day. Nobody has objected, and nobody has asked the Muslim to go inside and play. Then why should Hanuman Chalisa be not recited in the public? The whole problem in Maharashtra is Hanuman Chalisa, Shiv Sena has a problem with the Hanuman Chalisa and that is why they have launched a sedition case against the Rana couple. They only expressed their desire to recite Hanuman Chalisa, did not even come out of their home. Only for that reason, they have been put in jail. Our leader Kirit Somiya has been attacked by the Shiv Sena Workers. What kind of government is there in Maharashtra?" Amit Malviya told Republic

#LIVE | Kirit Somaiya has been attacked by goons. What kind of government is ruling Maharashtra? Rana couple is also being served with sedition charges. It's really shocking that Balasaheb Thackeray's son is scared of Hanuman Chalisa: @amitmalviya

'Shiv Sena disowned Bala Saheb's ideology': Amit Malviya

Amit Malviya said, "BJP is not interested in teaching Hindutva to a party that has given up on the ideal on which it was founded. It is surprising that Bala Sahab Thackeray's son is scared of Hanuman Chalisa. But I want to ask, on every Friday people come out the road to read Namaz and Azan blares 5 times a day despite the Supreme Court's order. Why the government has not stopped it? Why are you stopping Independent MP and MLA from reciting Hanuman Chalisa peacefully? You could have imposed Section 144 and allowed them to cum out. Although, they didn't come out yet sedition charges are imposed on them. Are Uddhav Thackeray and the Maharashtra govt above criticism? Is there a space for dissent democracy or not?"

Malviya responded to Uddhav Thackeray's apparent attack on his MNS and BJP stating that they had gone into hiding during the Babri Masjid demolition. "Babri is a closed chapter and Shiv Sena must answer what they are doing now. They have disowned everything which they stood for, including Bala Saheb's ideology".

Hanuman Chalisa row

The controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by MNS president Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. On this occasion, he asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which he warned that MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, on April 23.