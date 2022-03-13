BJP's Amit Malviya Slams Mamata & TMC For Fielding Shatrughan Sinha From Asansol Seat

After actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha was fielded by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from the Asansol seat for Lok Sabha by-elections in West Bengal, BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Sunday slammed the CM Mamata Banerjee-led party for not fielding Saayoni Ghosh, who is the president of the party’s youth wing and a Bengal native, unlike Sinha, who is not from the state. By-elections for the Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 12 and the results will be declared on April 16.

Taking to his Twitter account, Malviya noted that there were speculations that TMC would field Saayoni Ghosh from Asansol, however, Mamta Banerjee decided to field Sinha, a complete outsider from the crucial constituency.

It was widely speculated that TMC would field Saayoni Ghosh, president of party’s youth wing, considered close to Abhishek Banerjee, from Asansol. But Mamata Banerjee, just to cut her nephew to size has fielded a complete outsider, not just for Asansol but Bengal, from the seat. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 13, 2022

Babul Supriyo resigns as BJP MP from Asansol

Ever since the resignation of former Union Minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, who defected to the TMC in September 2021, the Asansol Lok Sabha seat has remained vacant. Supriyo had quit the position after he was dropped as a minister during the Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the 76-year-old actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has now been fielded from Asansol on TMC's ticket. Sinha was earlier associated with the BJP but later defected to Congress ahead of the 2019 General elections. He, however, lost from his stronghold - Patna Sahib in Bihar to BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission announced that the by-elections in Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal will take place on April 12. The counting of the votes will be held on April 16.

Meanwhile, as far as the Ballygunge Assembly seat is concerned, by-election in the seat became necessary after the demise of TMC MLA Subrata Mukherjee. Mukherjee died on November 4 last year while undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital. Mukherjee was a key minister in CM Mamata's cabinet and held several portfolios including the Panchayat department.