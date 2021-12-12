BJP's Amit Malviya Slams Rahul Gandhi, Asks 'Is Congress The New Muslim League?'

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya on Sunday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks where he distinguished 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'.

"Mahatma Gandhi is Hindu, Godse is Hindutvavadi. A Hindu faces his fear while Hindutavadi bows down before his fear, and that fear creates enmity," Gandhi had said.

Reacting to it, Malviya shared an old clip of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying that Muslims should have the first claim on resources and pondered whether Congress was realising the diminishing utility of appeasement.

"Then: …minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably the fruits of development. These must have the first claim on resources,” the BJP leader said, adding "Now: Need to bring back Hindu rule."

"Is Congress, the new Muslim League, realising the diminishing utility of appeasement?" Malviya questioned.

Last month, Malviya had said that Rahul Gandhi had proved that Congress is the "new Muslim League" in the country alleging that the grand old party runs the "politics of hatred". His statement was in reaction to Gandhi's comparison between Hinduism and Hindutva.

Rahul Gandhi says 'Hindu farmers stood up, Hindutvavadi apologised'

In a fiery address on Sunday, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that when "Hindu farmers stood up, the Hindutvavadis had to apologise." He also slammed the Central government for not providing compensation to 700+ who died during the protest against farm laws.

"There are two words today in the country - Hindu & Hindutvavadi. I am a Hindu but not a Hindutavadi. Mahatma Gandhi is Hindu, Godse is Hindutvavadi. A Hindu faces his fear while Hindutavadi bows down before his fear, and that fear creates enmity. This is the difference between Hindu and Hindutavadi," said Gandhi.

Explaining why he was bringing up Hindu-Hindutva, Gandhi said, "This country is of Hindus and not of Hindutvavadis. Hindus cannot be suppressed, did not happen in 3000 years and will not happen even today. So Modi Ji and his industrialists destroyed this country in 4.5 years, but when Hindu farmers stood in front of Hindutvavadis, PM Modi apologised."

He also lashed out at the Centre for not compensating farmers. "I showed a list of 500 farmers from Punjab and 70 names from Haryana and demanded that they compensate them. But PM Modi refused," Gandhi said.