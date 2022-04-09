BJP's Amit Malviya Slams TMC, Says 'WB Under Mamata Banerjee Is Waiting To Explode'

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya took to Twitter and alleged that the recent violent massacre in West Bengal's Birbhum district was merely the precursor to a greater crisis. The BJP leader took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya, sharing a video clip of an interaction between a TMC leader and party workers, wrote, "In this video from Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur, TMC’s deputy pradhan Sakir Ahmad can be heard saying, “don’t worry we have so much stock of bombs and guns that we can blow up the whole area in 10 min.” WB, under Mamata Banerjee, is waiting to explode, Rampurhat (in Birbhum district) massacre is trailer. (sic)"

In this video from Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur, TMC’s deputy pradhan Sakir Ahmad can be heard saying, “don’t worry we have so much stock of bombs and guns that we can blow up the whole area in 10 min.”



WB, under Mamata Banerjee, is waiting to explode, Rampurhat massacre is trailer. pic.twitter.com/2kuDVi33Vl — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 9, 2022

Malviya's remarks come weeks after nine people, including two juveniles, were charred to death in political violence that ensued after the murder of a TMC leader, Bhadu Sheikh.

Birbhum massacre

Violence in Birbhum was triggered by the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. On March 22, the deceased victims were physically beaten before being burnt alive in their houses in Birbhum's Bogtui village.

After the horrific killings, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sent a fact-finding mission to the Rampurhat sub-division, under which Bogtui falls. CM Mamata Banerjee also visited the area and announced a compensation package and jobs to the immediate kin of the victims. She also handed over the appointment letters to the families and ordered the local district magistrate to make sure they don't face any issues while joining.

Several days after the horrific incident, the number of incidents of crude bomb recoveries also increased in the state, especially in Birbhum. On Sunday, April 3, the police had recovered crude bombs from a football ground, kept in a plastic bag in the Sikandarpur village of Birbhum district. The Crime Investigation Department's (CID) bomb squad later rushed to the spot to deactivate the bombs, the police said.

In the latest development, on Thursday, April 7, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four suspects in the case. The Central agency will seek their custody after producing them before the Rampurhat court. The suspects, out of the fear of getting arrested had taken shelter in Mumbai.