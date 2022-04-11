A day after violence broke out at JNU resulting in injuries to 6 students, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took a dig at CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Malviya contended that students associated with the Left attacked ABVP students as vindication of the fact that Yechury was re-elected as the CPI(M) general secretary for a period of three more tears.

Mocking the electoral prowess of CPI(M), he argued that the Kaveri hostel in JNU where the violence took place was possibly the last bastion of the Left.

Is it a coincidence that on the day Sitaram Yechuri got an extension, comrades in JNU went on rampage, attacked ABVP activists, as if it was a vindication of sorts to see their supreme leader hold on to office for another term? Is Kaveri hostel of JNU their last bastion? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 11, 2022

JNU violence

On Sunday, two groups of students clashed at the JNU's Kaveri hostel allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the premises on the occasion of Ram Navami.

As per the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), the clash took place when students affiliated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) created a ruckus by manhandling the staff and asked them to not prepare non-vegetarian food. However, ABVP countered this charge and insisted that the trouble started as 'leftists' obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel.

ABVP stated, "This pooja was joined by a large number of common students of JNU. The Leftists came to object, obstruct and prevent the pooja from happening. They have created a false ruckus on the issue of 'Right to Food'".

Meanwhile, the All India Students Association (AISA) said in a statement, "It is a constitutional right of every citizen to eat the food of their choice. It is a part of the definition of India where everyone has a right to food of their choice. Do few goons of ABVP have the right to disrupt the constitutional rights of citizens? Rise and resist hooliganism of ABVP."

Speaking to the media on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C revealed that a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA had filed a complaint against unknown ABVP students.

Based on this, the police registered an FIR under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). He also mentioned that students belonging to ABVP will also file a complaint soon.

(With PTI inputs)