BJP's Amit Malviya Thanks Voters For Support In Bengal Bypolls Despite 'hostile Regime'

As BJP candidates lost in the bypolls in West Bengal, BJP's co-incharge for the state, Amit Malviya has thanked the people for voting in large numbers for the saffron party in West Bengal's Asansol and Ballygunge, despite the 'hostile regime' in the state. Indicating TMC's anarchy like rule won't last long, Malviay also accused the state of misusing the police and not conducting free and fair elections.

Taking to Twitter, he expressed, "Despite a hostile regime in Bengal, a large number of people voted for the BJP in the Asansol and Ballygunge by-poll. Our gratitude to each one of them. Free and fair poll in WB has become a distant dream with the brazen misuse of police but TMC’s reign of terror won’t last long."

Despite a hostile regime in Bengal, a large number of people voted for the BJP in the Asansol and Ballygunge by-poll. Our gratitude to each one of them. Free and fair poll in WB has become a distant dream with the brazen misuse of police but TMC’s reign of terror won’t last long. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 16, 2022

Meanwhile Babul Supriyo won the Ballygunge seat with a lead of over 19,000 votes according to the EC. BJP's Agnimitra Paul is trailing in the Asansol by-poll against former BJP leader and TMC's candidate Shatrughan Sinha by a margin of over 3 lakh votes.

After the final round of counting, Babul Supriyo got 50,772 votes, Saira Shah Halim from the Left front received 30,818 votes and BJP's Keya Ghosh came third with 12,967 votes.

Attack on Agnimitra Paul's car on voting and counting day

The bypolls were marred with violence after BJP candiadte from Asansol Agnimitra Paul's car was pelted with stones outside the counting centre on April 16, Saturday. She was later moved to a safe location by the police. It's pertinent to note, violence also dominated the Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021 and there are judicial proceedings underway with regards to the same. Additionally, on the day of voting during the by-polls on April 12, Agnimitra Paul's convoy was attacked during the leader's visit to the polling booths.

Reacting to the attack, BJP’s Shishir Bajoria slammed the TMC and accused the party of causing violence amid polls in the state. “BJP had won the last two elections in Asansol. TMC can never win without resorting to violence. We have filed a complaint against them,” Bajoria told Republic TV. He further accused the state of not providing security to the BJP candidate with the absence of the state police at the attack site.

In a counter-attack, TMC's West Bengal vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, said that the BJP’s statement was a ‘testimony’ of the party’s attitude. “This shows their attitude that TMC cannot win the polls. There are 138 Security Force companies that are deployed and Agnimitra Paul is travelling with 18 central forces personnel. She is instigating people as a BJP leader,” Majumdar said.

(Image: @amitmalvia/Twitter)