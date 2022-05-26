BJP's Annamalai Calls PM Modi's Chennai Visit 'historic'; 'Tamil Nadu Ready For Change'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome in Tamil Nadu's Chennai with thousands of people holding the BJP flag high as chants of 'Bharat Mama ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' echoed, state BJP cheif K Annamalai reacted to it, callling it 'historic' and added that the state is now ready for a political change.

Speaking to Republic, K Annamalai said, "This is historic. The reception given by TN is historic. This shows TN is ready for political change. People's emotion are only for PM Modi."

Notably, this is the first official visit of Modi to the state after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power last year. MK Stalin assumed office as TN's Chief Minister on May 7, 2021.

PM Modi lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs 31,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of 11 projects, including the redevelopment of five railway stations, worth over Rs 31,400 crore in Tamil Nadu. The PM dedicated to the nation five projects built at the cost of over Rs 2,960 crore in presence of Governor RN Ravi, CM MK Stalin, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Nitin Gadkari. The Madurai-Teni railway line built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, would facilitate access and boost tourism, an official release said.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of five railway stations - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Katpadi, Madurai and Kanniyakumari. It would be done at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore. The 262-km long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway would be constructed at a cost of over Rs 14,870 crore. It expressway, which will pass through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2 to 3 hours.

A 4-lane double-decker elevated road linking Chennai Port to Maduravoyal would be built at a cost of over Rs 5,850 crore. The PM would also lay the foundation stone of a Multi-Modal Logistic Park (MMLP) in Chennai worth Rs 1430 crore.

PM Modi also inaugurated 1,152 houses built as part of the Light House Project-Chennai at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.