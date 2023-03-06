BJP's Annamalai Says 'migrant Workers Part Of State's Growth Story' Amid Tensions

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has been booked by the state police on charges of inciting violence and promoting enmity between groups amid the ongoing row in connection with the purported videos of 'attacks' on migrant labourers of Bihar in the southern state. Following this, he dared the Stalin government asking to arrest him within 24 hours.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Annamalai slammed the DMK government for creating an 'atmosphere of hatred' by engaging in division politics and called the migrant workers part of the state's growth story. Narrating the beginning of this issue, the BJP state chief said that a few days back, there was an instance that happened on a train in Tamil Nadu where some migrant workers were attacked by a fringe group. Immediately the police were alerted and an FIR was registered by the railway police and the issue was sorted out.

'Tamil Nadu safe but atmosphere of hatred being created': K Annamalai

"In the last 10 days, an atmosphere was created, and people started highlighting this on social media that something is going on within Tamil Nadu. Unfortunately, some of the videos that happened outside the state were circulated and politically escalated. I would like to assure everyone that Tamil Nadu is a very safe and welcoming state, nobody feels threatened here, especially our north Indian friends. We welcome them with open arms as they have contributed to Tamil Nadu and India's growth story," he said.

'Migrant workers part of Tamil Nadu's growth story': K Annamalai

The BJP leader slammed DMK leaders and Ministers and accused them of publicly spreading hate and name-calling the people of north India which is in turn, 'creating division' among the people.

"Yesterday I released a press statement stating that DMK is responsible for creating an atmosphere of hate by using terms like North and South India. They refer to people coming from the parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as Panipuri walas, illiterates, gau mutra gang who don't have brains and work in ditches--all these statements were made in the public stage by the DMK ministers and MLAs and have shared all the videos. Even after watching the fake videos the north Indian friends are believing because Tamil Nadu has created an atmosphere like that with such useless words. I would like to request please don't use words like North-South divide for further political tensions."

The BJP leader added, "There is no climate of fear or intolerance anywhere in Tamil Nadu. And all north Indian friends, have enriched the soil of the state. People from Rajasthan, UP, and Bihar Bengal live in different parts of the state. They are one among us and part of our culture. I am appealing to the political ministers to avoid making such remarks. The DMK now can not wash their hands off as they have spoken and when I questioned it an FIR has been filed against me. As per the Tamil Nadu government, more than 30 lakhs of migrant workers in the manufacturing industry especially in the textile cluster in Tiruppur and if they are taken out the state will come to a standstill tomorrow morning".

He further asserted that the video of the train is not fake as action was taken by the railway police. After the Erode by-elections, fringe political parties openly said that the north Indian labourers have taken over their jobs and its time to take them back, he alleged. Following this, fear was generated and people started believing every other video, Annamalai remarked.

"Several political parties in Tamil Nadu began with DMK which always had this north-south divide and spread it throughout the entire atmosphere. In a way, I believe this is a god given the opportunity to correct our politics. For the first time in the history of the state, DMK has released a press release in Hindi and called the migrants brothers. This is something good happening in the state and whatever has happened in the last few days I see it as a silver lining," he said.

On being asked about the FIR filed against him, Annalamali said, "A total of 86 FIR has been filed against me till now but I never cared but yesterday they crossed the Lakshman Rekha. They booked me for promoting enmity between two groups goes against my moral fibre of me who am I as a person."