BJP's Annamalai Slams DMK Over Coal Supply Blame; 'TN Govt Creating Artificial Shortage'

Launching a counterattack on the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu over allegations of the Centre's inadequate coal supply to the state, BJP state president K Annamalai has accused the DMK of creating an "artificial power shortage" and further pushing people into distress. This came following the Tamil Nadu government's accusation of the Centre over inadequate coal supplies and coal shortage leading to an interruption in power supply across the state.

Taking to Twitter, Annamalai shared a report of the Central Electricity Authority showing electricity generation, coal stock, outage date, and other details in the state. Further mentioning Chief Minister MK Stalin in his tweet, he said, "DMK has mastered the art of creating an artificial power shortage and pushing people into distress. A power shortage that never existed since 2017 has been created artificially ever since DMK took over for reasons best known to the @CMOTamilnadu."

Apart from that, Annamalai while speaking to the media also referred to the statements made by Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji in the Assembly and said that the power minister has admitted that the state has adequate coal stock for the next 30 days, however, there is a coal shortage and power cut in Tamil Nadu. Also, he added that four units of the Tuticorin thermal power plant are not working and the government must clarify the reasons.

Further hitting out at CM Stalin over blaming the PM Modi-led central government over coal shortage, he said, "If the Centre is to be blamed for everything that goes wrong in the state, then what is the state government doing?" The BJP chief also said that an inquiry commission must be set up for probing the matter.

Tamil Nadu government blames Centre over power crisis in the state

The ruling DMK government has been blaming the Centre over inadequate coal supplies leading to sudden interruption in power supply from the Central pool and also hit out at the principal opposition party (AIADMK) for a “mischievous campaign” on power crisis in the state.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Union Coal Ministry to ensure the supply of 72,000 MT coal per day as per the Fuel Supply Agreement at Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports.

Raising the power shortage issue in the House, leader of opposition K Palaniswami said that during the AIADMK regime 17,120 MW was made available to ensure that there were no power cuts.

